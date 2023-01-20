The Big Door Prize, The After Party, Ted Lasso: Apple TV+ Previews Comedy Series Premieres (Watch)

Get ready to laugh with Apple TV+. The streaming service has announced premiere dates for three comedy series — The Big Door Prize, The After Party, and Ted Lasso.

Starring David West Read, Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Sammy Fourlas, and Djouliet Amara, The Big Door Prize is based on the novel by M.O. Walsh. It tells the story of a town after a machine mysteriously appears in the general store. The machine purports to tell users their true life potential.

A specific premiere date will be announced later, but the new series will arrive sometime in Spring 2023. Check out the trailer for the series below.

Returning for its second season, The After Party stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, John Cho, and Ken Jeong.

The second season of the murder mystery comedy series revolves around the aftermath of a groom being killed at his wedding. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson), and Zoë (Chao) interrogate the guests and help find the killer. New episodes will be released starting April 28th.

As for Ted Lasso, the comedy will return for its third season this spring. Starring Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, and Sarah Niles, the series follows a U.S. college football coach (Sudeikis) who’s hired to lead an English Premier League team without having any prior soccer coaching experience.

Story plans for season three are being kept under wraps, but the streaming service has released a first-look photo. A specific spring premiere date for season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see these three comedies on Apple TV+ this spring?