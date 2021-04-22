The Big Shot with Bethenny: HBO Max Teases Bethenny Frankel Competition Series (Video)

The Big Shot with Bethenny is headed to HBO Max. The competition series will feature contestants working for Bethenny Frankel. The streaming service released a trailer for the new competition series, which will arrive next week.

HBO Max revealed more about The Big Shot with Bethenny in a press release. Check that out below.

“HBO Max debuted the official trailer and key art for the Max Original series THE BIG SHOT WITH BETHENNY, premiering THURSDAY, APRIL 29. In THE BIG SHOT WITH BETHENNY, the next generation of business moguls will compete for a chance to be second-in-command to business tycoon and Skinnygirl founder Bethenny Frankel, and win a coveted position working on her executive team. In business and in life, Frankel never settles and only accepts excellence. Through a series of real-life tasks and challenges, each aspiring mogul will be tested to see how far they can push their creativity and determination to rise to the top. The first two episodes of the seven-episode series premiere Thursday, April 29 on HBO Max with two episodes launching May 6 and two on May 13. The finale will launch on May 20.”

Check out the trailer and poster for the first season of The Big Shot with Bethenny below.

