The Challenge: All Stars: Season Three of Paramount+ Competition Series Coming in May (Watch)

The Challenge: All-Stars is returning soon to Paramount+, and the cast for the upcoming season has been revealed. The streaming service released a trailer showing off the new season ahead of its release. Viewers will see past winners compete again for big money.

Paramount+ revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“Today, Paramount+ announced a stacked lineup of legendary vets for the third season of THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS, which will premiere on Wednesday, May 11 with back-to-back episodes. For the first time ever, this all-new season requires past contestants to have qualified for or won a CHALLENGE final, featuring the franchise’s fiercest competitors from every era of the show. Internationally, THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS season three will premiere later this year on Paramount+ in all markets where the service is available Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions, THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS will reignite old rivalries and spark new ones as these power players navigate a series of grueling challenges and eliminations, along with some unexpected twists and turns from host T.J. Lavin, as they fight to earn the chance to run the Final and take home their share of $500,000. With so much on the line, this season’s All Stars are about to take the game to an all-new level. Meet THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS season three contestants: · Brad Fiorenza: 10 Challenges – 1 Win, 3 Finals / 1 All Stars · Cynthia Roberts: 2 Challenges – 1 Win · Darrell Taylor: 9 Challenges – 4 Wins / 2 All Stars – 2 Finals · Derrick Kosinski: 10 Challenges – 3 Wins, 2 Finals · Jemmye Carroll: 7 Challenges – 1 Final / 2 All Stars – 1 Final · Jonna Mannion: 5 Challenges / 2 All Stars – 1 Win, 1 Final · Jordan Wisely: 6 Challenges – 3 Wins, 1 Final · Kailah Casillas: 5 Challenges – 1 Final · KellyAnne Judd: 4 Challenges – 1 Final / 1 All Stars, 1 Final · Kendal Sheppard: 1 Challenge – 1 Win / 2 All Stars · Laterrian Wallace: 3 Challenges – 1 Final / 2 All Stars · Mark Long: 6 Challenges – 2 Wins, 2 Finals / 1 All Stars – 1 Final · Melinda Collins: 4 Challenges / 1 All Stars – 1 Final · MJ Garrett: 3 Challenges – 1 Win / 1 All Stars – 1 Win · Nehemiah Clark: 4 Challenges – 1 Win / 2 All Stars – 1 Final · Nia Moore: 2 Challenges, 1 Final · Roni Chance: 2 Challenges – 2 Wins · Sylvia Elsrode: 3 Challenges – 1 Final · Syrus Yarbrough: 5 Challenges – 1 Win, 1 Final / 1 All Stars · Tina Bridges: 5 Challenges – 2 Finals / 1 All Stars · Tyler Duckworth: 4 Challenges – 2 Wins / 1 All Stars · Veronica Portillo: 11 Challenges – 3 Wins, 1 Final · Wes Bergmann : 14 Challenges – 2 Wins, 3 Finals · Yes Duffy: 3 Challenges – 1 Win / 1 All Stars – 1 Win THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS was created for MTV Entertainment Studios by Bunim/Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi, Lisa Fletcher, Justin Booth and Mark Long serve as executive producers, and Abby Bunker, Kris Schwalenberg and Eric Spagnoletti as co-executive producers. Katie Gallagher serves as supervising producer. Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci serve as executive producers with Jared March as supervising producer for MTV Entertainment Studios and Donny Herran as SVP of production with Angela Liao as executive in charge of production.”

Check out the trailer for The Challenge: All Stars season three below.

