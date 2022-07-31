Menu

The Cleaning Lady: Season Two; FOX Teases Fall Premiere of Crime Drama Series (Watch)

by Regina Avalos,

(Photo by: Jeff Neumann/FOX)

The Cleaning Lady is returning to FOX this fall, and the cast is now back on set. The network has released several new videos and photos from the set teasing the second season of the crime drama.

Starring Elodie Yung, Oliver Hudson, Adan Canto, Martha Millan, Valentino, and Sebastien LaSalle, the series follows a Cambodian-Filipino medical doctor in Las Vegas. She starts to work for a crime syndicate in order to stay in the country so that she can get help for her son who has a life-threatening medical disorder.

Check out the teasers for The Cleaning Lady from FOX below.

FOX also released a poster for the return of the drama series. The Cleaning Lady returns to the small screen on September 19th.

What do you think? Are you excited about the second season return of The Cleaning Lady this fall?



Deb

I loved watching the Cleaning Lady each week

