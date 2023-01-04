The Consultant: Prime Video Teases Premiere of Christoph Waltz Thriller Series (Watch)

The Consultant is coming to Prime Video next month, and the streaming service has released a trailer starring Christoph Waltz (above). Based on the novel by Bentley Little, the eight-episode thriller series also stars Nat Wolff, Brittany O’Grady, and Aimee Carrero.

In the story, a bow-tie-wearing consultant named Mr. Patoff (Waltz) comes to the rescue of a gaming company after a prominent merger falls through. Everything starts changing for the employees as he seemingly starts running the company.

Prime Video revealed the following about the new series in a press release.

Today, Prime Video debuted the first-look teaser and episodic images for the highly anticipated, Christoph Waltz-led series, The Consultant. Prime Video announced that the series will premiere all eight episodes exclusively on February 24 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name, the characters and story in this thrilling new series unfold in new and unexpected ways. The Consultant is a twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee. The series stars Christoph Waltz as Regus Patoff, Nat Wolff as Craig, Brittany O’Grady as Elaine, and Aimee Carrero as Patti. When a new consultant, Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz), is hired to improve the business at the App-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question … including their lives. Creator, showrunner, and executive producer Tony Basgallop is joined by executive producer and pilot director Matt Shakman, and executive producers Christoph Waltz, Steve Stark, and Andrew Mittman, alongside producer Kai Dolbashian. The Consultant is from MGM Television and Amazon Studios.

Check out the trailer for The Consultant below.

