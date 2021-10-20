The Flash: Season Eight Trailer Teases Five Episode CW Event (Watch)

The Flash is less than a month away from its eighth season on The CW, and the network has now released a trailer teasing the big five-episode crossover event set to kick off the season.

Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Efrat Dor, Brandon McKnight, Kayla Compton, and Jesse L. Martin star in the DC superhero series, and fans will see familiar faces in the crossover from other DC series on the network including Chyler Leigh (Supergirl), Katherine McNamara (Arrow), Brandon Routh (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) and Cress Williams (Black Lightning). A big alien threat is coming after Earth once again.

At DC Fandome over the weekend, it was revealed that a change to Barry Allen’s Flash costume was incoming during season eight. He will now wear golden boots, per Deadline.

Check out the trailer for The Flash season eight below.

