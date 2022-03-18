The Flight Attendant: Season Two of Kaley Cuoco Series Coming to HBO Max (Watch)

The Flight Attendant is returning for its second season in April. HBO Max announced the premiere date for the comedy-thriller starring Kaley Cuoco with the release of a trailer. Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews, and Nolan Gerard Funk also star in the series which is based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian.

HBO Max revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Season two of the critically acclaimed Max Original dark comedy series THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT debuts THURSDAY, APRIL 21 with two episodes. The eight-episode season continues with two new episodes on April 28, followed by one episode weekly concluding May 26. Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue. The season filmed in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik.”

Check out a preview for The Flight Attendant season two below.

