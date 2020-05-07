Menu

The Freak Brothers: Casting Announced for Adult Animated Series (Video)

The Freak Brothers has its cast series. The voice cast for the adult animated series includes Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Tiffany Haddish and Pete Davidson. The adult toon is currently being shopped for a fall premiere.

Deadline shared the following about the plot of the series:

“In 1969, life in San Francisco consists of free love, communal living and political protest. Freewheelin’ Franklin Freek (Harrelson), Fat Freddy Freekowtski (Goodman), Phineas T. Phreakers (Davidson) and their mischievous, foul-mouthed cat, Kitty (Haddish) spend their days dodging many things — the draft, the narcs and steady employment – all while searching for an altered state of bliss.”

Woody Harrelson shared a video of the cast announcement on his Instagram. Check that post below.

What do you think? Will you watch this animated series?


