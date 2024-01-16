The Gentlemen: Netflix Teases Crime Drama Spin-off Series from Guy Ritchie (Watch)

The Gentlemen is coming soon to Netflix. The streaming service released a trailer teasing the new series from Guy Ritchie. It is a spin-off of the 2019 of the same name.

Starring Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Giancarlo Esposito, Peter Serafinowicz, and Vinnie Jones, the series is set in the universe from the film but features a new set of characters. It follows Eddie Halstead, who discovers that the land left to him by his father has become a part of Mickey Pearson’s marijuana-growing empire.

The eight-episode season is set to arrive on Netflix in March 2024. The exact premiere date for the series will be announced later.

The trailer for The Gentlemen is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the film? Do you plan to watch the Netflix series?