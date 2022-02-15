The Girl from Plainville, Woke, The Dropout, Conversations with Friends: Hulu Teases New Series (Watch)

Hulu has a number of new shows on the way, and the streaming service has now teased four of the new shows – The Girl from Plainville, Woke, The Dropout, and Conversations with Friends. Trailers for three of the new shows have also been released.

Hulu revealed more details about the new arrivals in a press release.

“THE DROPOUT

PREMIERE DATE: MARCH 3, 2022

GENRE: Limited Series

SEASON: 1

EPISODES: 8 episodes, weekly (3 at launch)

SYNOPSIS: Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. Hulu’s limited series “The Dropout,” the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?

CAST: Amanda Seyfried, Naveen Andrews

CREDITS: The series is executive produced by showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether, Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson and Taylor Dunn. Michael Showalter directs multiple episodes and also serves as an executive producer along with his Semi-Formal Productions producing partner Jordana Mollick. The series comes to Hulu from Searchlight Television and 20th Television. This is Searchlight Television’s first production.

THE GIRL FROM PLAINVILLE

PREMIERE DATE: MARCH 29, 2022

GENRE: Limited Series

SEASON: 1

EPISODES: 8 episodes, weekly (3 at launch)

SYNOPSIS: The Girl From Plainville is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “texting-suicide” case. Based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

CAST: Elle Fanning, Chloë Sevigny, Colton Ryan, Cara Buono, Kai Lennox, Norbert Leo Butz

CREDITS: From UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, the Hulu Original limited series is written and executive produced by co-showrunners Liz Hannah (The Post, The Dropout, Mindhunter) and Patrick Macmanus (Dr. Death), and also executive produced by Fanning and Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward. Consulting producers include Barron and Erin Lee Carr (I Love You, Now Die). Kelly Funke oversees for Macmanus’ Littleton Road Productions.

WOKE

PREMIERE DATE: APRIL 8, 2022

GENRE: Comedy Series

SEASON: 2

EPISODES: 10 episodes, all-at-once

SYNOPSIS: Cartoonist Keef Knight is now a popular activist on the rise, but he’s facing a world where “woke” has become big business. Can Keef and his friends bring about real change, or is it just about the dollar$? And can Keef navigate this new world without destroying what he’s become? Inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight, Woke continues to upend Black nerd and activist culture, deftly satirizing with a wink and a smile.

CAST: Lamorne Morris, T. Murph, Blake Anderson, Sasheer Zamata, JB Smoove

CREDITS: Woke is developed by Marshall Todd and Keith Knight. The co-creators serve as executive producers alongside Anthony King, Maurice “Mo” Marable, Richie Schwartz, John Will, Will Gluck, and Eric Christian Olsen. The comedy is a co-production between ABC Signature and Sony Pictures Television Inc.

CONVERSATIONS WITH FRIENDS

PREMIERE DATE: MAY 2022

GENRE: Limited Series

SEASON: 1

EPISODES: 12 episodes, all-at-once

SYNOPSIS: Conversations with Friends follows Frances (Alison Oliver), a 21-year-old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

CAST: Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane, Jemima Kirke

CREDITS: Conversations with Friends is executive produced by Ed Guiney, Emma Norton, and Andrew Lowe for Element Pictures. Lenny Abrahamson also serves as an executive producer, as well as Tommy Bulfin and Rose Garnett for the BBC. The series is an Element Pictures production for Hulu and BBC Three. Endeavor Content is handling international sales. Catherine Magee serves as series producer and Jeanie Igoe serves as producer.