The Girl in the Woods: Supernatural Drama Series Coming to Peacock (Watch)

The Girl in the Woods is coming soon to Peacock, and the streaming service has released a teaser and key art for the supernatural drama. Stefanie Scott, Misha Osherovich, Sofia Bryant, Will Yun Lee, Kylie Liya Page, Reed Diamond, and Leonard Roberts star in the series about a runaway who finds a door in the woods that leads to another dimension.

Peacock revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“The new Peacock Original, THE GIRL IN THE WOODS, is a supernatural YA drama about a mysterious door in the woods that leads to a terrifying monster dimension. It features Carrie (Stefanie Scott, Insidious: Chapter 3) a teenage runaway who’s anything but ordinary as she faces her demons and bonds with two new friends Nolan (Misha Osherovich, Freaky) and Tasha (Sofia Bryant, I Am Not Okay with This) to fight back. · THE GIRL IN THE WOODS launches Thursday, October 21 on Peacock. All eight episodes will drop at once. · Set in the Pacific Northwest, THE GIRL IN THE WOODS follows Carrie’s escape from her mysterious, cult-like colony that guards the world from monsters hidden behind a secret door within the woods. The series also touches on contemporary social issues like LGBTQ+ discrimination, the human cost of environmentalism and the consequences of inequality. · Produced by Crypt TV, the global multi-media company growing the next generation of iconic monsters for Gen Z, THE GIRL IN THE WOODS marks another full series adaptation of one of the biggest IPs in Crypt TV’s monster universe. · THE GIRL IN THE WOODS stars Stefanie Scott (Carrie), Misha Osherovich (Nolan), Sofia Bryant (Tasha), Will Yun Lee as (Arthur Dean), Kylie Liya Page as (Sara), Reed Diamond as (Hosea) and Leonard Roberts as (Khalil). · Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) directed the first four episodes, including the pilot and Jacob Chase (“Come Play”) directed the last four episodes. Jane Casey Modderno (The Birch) serves as head writer. THE GIRL IN THE WOODS was written by an all-woman writing team. · The series is based on Crypt TV’s s 2018 short film The Door in the Woods, which was written and directed by Joey Greene, and the 2020 sequel The Girl in the Woods, written by David Calbert, Van Nguyen and directed by Roxine Helberg.”

Check out the preview for The Girl in the Woods below.

