The Goldbergs: Season Eight; ABC to Air George Segal’s Final Episode (Video)

The Goldbergs is getting ready to say goodbye to George Segal. The late actor’s final episode will air on Wednesday night on ABC and a special tribute will play at the end. Segal, who died earlier this week following complications from bypass surgery, played Albert “Pops” Solomon on the comedy.

Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner, Jeff Garlin, and Patton Oswalt star in the series, which follows a colorful family in the 1980s.

The cast and crew of The Goldbergs said the following about the actor after his death:

“On behalf of everyone at The Goldbergs we are devastated at the loss of our dear friend, George. He was kind, sweet, beyond talented and funny. George was the true epitome of class and he touched all of our lives so deeply. It was an honor and a privilege to have him as a colleague and friend all of these years. It is no surprise to any of us that knew him so well that he is a true national treasure. He will be missed by all. POPS, we will miss your banjo playing and your infectious laugh. Rest in peace.”

