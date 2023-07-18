The Golden Bachelor: ABC Reveals Star of New Senior Reality Series (Watch)

The Golden Bachelor has its star. ABC has revealed that Gerry Turner will look for love in the new senior dating reality series. The 71-year-old grandfather is a widower and a retired restaurant owner from Indiana. Turner was introduced on a segment on ABC’s Good Morning America.

The Bachelor’s Jesse Palmer will host the new reality series, which had been in development for years but was delayed due to the pandemic. ABC officially ordered The Golden Bachelor in May.

ABC revealed more about this new reality series in a press release.

It’s never too late to find love, and Gerry Turner is ready to prove it! ABC announced today that the charming 71-year-old patriarch from Indiana is the network’s first Golden Bachelor, showcasing that love stories, like so many other things, only get better with age. Turner will begin handing out roses when “The Golden Bachelor” premieres this fall. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres. A retired restaurateur and doting father and grandfather, Gerry [GAIR-ee] Turner lives in his dream house on a beautiful lake in Indiana. He’s often busy hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts. Always a romantic, Turner married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974. Together, they lived a full and happy life with their two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and later two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. Sadly, after 43 years together, Toni suddenly fell ill and passed away in 2017. Six years after Toni’s passing and with the support of his family, Turner is ready to put himself out there and find a love that will stand the test of time in his golden years.

Additional details will be announced in the future but here’s a bot more about Turner.

From grandpa to golden bachelor. Get to know Gerry before #TheGoldenBachelor premieres this fall! pic.twitter.com/XINbtjYy7k — Golden Bachelor (@GoldenBachABC) July 17, 2023

