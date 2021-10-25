The Great: Season Two; Historical Drama Teased by Hulu (Watch)

The Great is returning for its second season on Hulu next month, and the streaming service has released a teaser. The upcoming season of the historical drama stars Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow.

Hulu revealed the following about the return of the series in a press release:

“In season two of The Great, Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own – but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of liberating a country that doesn’t want to be. She’ll battle her court, her team, even her own mother (played by guest star Gillian Anderson) in a bid to bring the Enlightenment to Russia. Meanwhile, she’ll also battle her heart as Peter slowly transitions from a much-hated husband to a prisoner? Ally? Lover? Ultimately, Catherine will learn that to change a country, you must let it change you, that there is a fine line between idealism and delusion, and that becoming “Great” will ask more of her than she could have imagined.”

Check out the preview for The Great season two below. The series returns on November 19th.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out the second season of The Great on Hulu next month?