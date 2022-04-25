The Great Soul Food Cook-Off: OWN Sets Premiere for New Competition Series (Watch)

The Great Soul Food Cook-Off is coming soon to OWN. The cable channel has announced judges, contestants, and a premiere date for the new cooking competition series with the release of a trailer.

OWN revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Discovery+ and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today The Great Soul Food Cook-Off, a first-of-its-kind soul food cooking competition series celebrating Black chefs and the Black culinary traditions that are the cornerstone of American cuisine. The six-episode, one-hour series debuts on OWN on Friday, May 6, and with new episodes every Friday through June 10, fans can watch Live and DVR the new show.

Today, we see Black culture recognized like never before in music, film, fashion, TV, sports and more, but that same cultural recognition remains long overdue in the kitchen. OWN partnered with discovery+ via the original series, The Great Soul Food Cook-Off, in a cooking competition that spotlights the culinary contributions of Black chefs with challenges designed to highlight the past and present of soul food. Eight chefs will go head-to-head throughout the show in this high-stakes, spiritual, and emotional competition, but only one competitor will take home the grand prize of $50,000.

“Soul food describes a style of cuisine that represents the creativity and skill of Black cooks from many cultures within the African diaspora. This series is a celebration of long-standing traditions we hope to introduce and spotlight for new and existing viewers as we shine a light on a few of today’s most talented Black chefs and culinary curators,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

The Great Soul Food Cook-Off is hosted by acclaimed chef and television show host Kardea Brown. Brown will be joined by some of the world’s best chefs, Eric Adjepong and Melba Wilson as they critique the chefs’ weekly creations.

Additional judges that will join Adjepong and Wilson include:

· Tanya Holland – (Episode 1)

· Alexander Smalls – (Episode 2 & 6)

· BJ Dennis – (Episode 3)

· Tiffany Derry – (Episode 4)

· Millie Peartree – (Episode 5)

· Kwame Onwuachi – (Episode 6)

The Great Soul Food Cook-Off contestants are:

· Chris Scott, 53 (Chef/Owner, Butterfunk Biscuit Co. – Harlem, NY)

· Dorian Hunter, 47 (Chef/Caterer, Elevated Soul – Atlanta, GA)

· Fred Fluellen, 32 (Private Chef/Caterer, Fluniversity – Atlanta, GA)

· Jamarius Banks, 28 (Private Chef – Atlanta, GA)

· Jermaine Smith, 48 (Chef/Owner, Henry’s Soul Cafe – Washington, D.C.)

· Razia Sabour, 40 (Private Chef/Caterer, Fuller Food – Atlanta, GA)

· Shacafrica Simmons, 47 (Private Chef/Caterer, Southern Fusion – Tallahassee, FL)

· Tirzah Love, 38 (Chef/Owner, Private Chef/ Caterer – Oakland, CA)

The competition premieres with a Soul Starter Challenge paying homage to the foundational “meat and three,” a meal featuring a portion of meat and three sides that are African American community must-haves. In this first challenge, The Great Soul Food Cook-Off chefs form teams and are challenged to a Meat N’ Three Knockout, preparing smothered pork chops, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, and potato salad. The winning team holds an advantage going into the main Cook-Off Challenge, where the chefs create innovative dishes with staple ingredients. So who will dig the deepest and draw inspiration from their ancestors to win, and who is going home?”