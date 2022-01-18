The Man Who Fell to Earth: Showtime Teases Drama Series Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor (Watch)

The Man Who Fell to Earth is coming to Showtime in 2022, and the cable channel has released a trailer teasing the new drama. Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris, and Jimmi Simpson, the series is based on the novel by Walter Tevis and revolves around an alien coming to Earth at a particular point in time.

Showtime revealed the following about the plot of the new series:

“THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH will follow a new alien character (Ejiofor) who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future. Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet are writing and executive producing the series and with executive producer John Hlavin will serve as showrunners. Kurtzman will also direct multiple episodes of the series. Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Heather Kadin are also executive producing.”

A premiere date for the series will be announced at a later time. Check out the preview for The Man Who Fell to Earth below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Man Who Fell to Earth on Showtime?