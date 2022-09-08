The Masked Singer: Season Eight; FOX Revamps Competition Series, Guests Announced (Watch)

The Masked Singer is getting a revamp! FOX has announced that season eight will find the King or Queen of the Masked Singer, New contestants will appear on each episode. Viewers will see Donny Osmond, Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Muppets, Will Arnett, Leslie Jordan, Joel McHale, Tori Spelling, Jon Lovitz, Jodie Sweetin, Carrot Top, Blue Man Group, Lance Bass, Danielle Fishel, Sheila E., and Drew Carey on the new season. The new season will arrive later this month.

FOX revealed more about the new season in a press release.

“THE MASKED SINGER will introduce an all-new format when it returns for its epic eighth season on Wednesday, Sept. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Each episode will feature several jaw-dropping performances by intricately disguised celebrities, but for the first time ever, only one contestant will move on from each episode. The studio audience will vote for their favorite, and the singer with the least amount of votes will unmask mid-show! That celebrity will get a front row seat in the Masked Singer VIP section to watch the rest of the competition and the second unmasking. For the first time ever, they won’t have to wait to find out what celebrity they were competing against!

Next, the Top Two singers face off in a Battle Royale performance of the same song. The winner will be crowned the King or Queen of THE MASKED SINGER and move on to the next week’s episode against new competition, and the other will unmask! The three finalists left standing after each round will compete in the Semi-Finals.

Season Eight will introduce all-new themed episodes, including “Vegas Night,” “Comedy Roast,” “Hall Of Fame,” “Muppets Night,” “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night,” “TV Themes,” “’90s Night,” “Thanksgiving” and “Fright Night.” The themes will be weaved throughout the performers’ song selections, costumes, celebrity guests, set design… and may even provide clues as to WHO is under the mask!

This season will feature more celebrity contestants than any other season, clocking in at 22 Masked Singers! New celebrities will be introduced every single week, disguised in costumes that include “Bride,” “Avocado,” “Venus Fly Trap,” “Sir Bugaboo,” “Scarecrow,” “Hedgehog,” “Mummies” – and many more to be announced! The new season also welcomes celebrity guest appearances (unmasked!) by stars such as Donny Osmond, Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Muppets, Will Arnett, Leslie Jordan, Joel McHale, Tori Spelling, Jon Lovitz, Jodie Sweetin, Carrot Top, Blue Man Group, Lance Bass, Danielle Fishel, Sheila E. and Drew Carey! The Season Eight contestants boast a combined 32 Grammy Nominations, 16 Emmy Wins, 8 Gold Albums, 4 Golden Globe Nominations, 42 Books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and 5 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. MaskVerse, the official Masked Singer NFT Marketplace, is also back to launch a limited-edition Mask Pass which unlocks exclusive access to additional clues, behind the scenes content, celebrity interviews, and more bringing fans closer to the show like never before.

Last season THE MASKED SINGER averaged a 1.2 Live + 7 Day rating among Adults 18-49 and 7.7 million multiplatform viewers, marking FOX’s largest unscripted cross-platform audience. THE MASKED SINGER is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Celebrities who have performed on the show include T-Pain, LeAnn Rimes, Gladys Knight, Jewel, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, En Vogue, JoJo Siwa, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Wayne Brady, Nick Lachey, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick and many, many more!

Catch up on THE MASKED SINGER with On Demand, FOX NOW, Hulu, as well as on FOX Entertainment’s streaming platform, Tubi. On Demand episodes are available for customers of Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, DISH, Hulu + Live, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and many more.

THE MASKED SINGER is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Craig Plestis, James Breen, and Nick Cannon serve as executive producers. James Breen serves as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.”