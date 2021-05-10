The Muppets: Disney+ Announces Haunted Mansion Special (Watch)

The Muppets have a new special headed to Disney+ this Halloween. The streaming service has announced that the spooky special will revolve around Gonzo and The Haunted Mansion located in the Disney Parks. Additional casting and details will be released at a later time.

Disney+ teased a few details about the Halloween special in a press release.

“Gonzo and Pepe the King Prawn announced the Muppets first-ever Halloween special, Muppets Haunted Mansion, debuting this Fall exclusively on Disney+. The brand-new special will feature a star-studded Muppets cast, celebrity cameos, all-new music and spooky fun for families to enjoy together. The announcement was made today to help celebrate the Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products’ “Halfway to Halloween” event. Muppets Haunted Mansion takes place on Halloween night, when Gonzo is challenged to spend one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth … The Haunted Mansion.”

Check out the video announcement about the special below.

