The Nevers: Unaired Episodes of HBO Series Coming to Tubi; Will Viewers Get Closure? (Watch)

The Nevers is headed to Tubi. Viewers will see all 12 episodes of the series in rotation on the streaming service’s channels after their initial airing. Episodes will arrive starting February 13th. HBO canceled the series in December, and the search to find a new home to air season two immediately began.

Starring Laura Donnelly, Ann Skelly, Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Pip Torrens, Ben Chaplin, Denis O’Hare, Amy Manson, Rochelle Neil, Zackary Momoh, Eleanor Tomlinson, Elizabeth Berrington, Anna Devlin, Kiran Sonia Sawar, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith, Vinnie Heaven, and Nick Frost, the series is set in Victorian London and follows when people somehow obtain mysterious powers.

Philippa Goslett, the executive producer of the supernatural historical series, spoke about season two and whether or not viewers will have closure with the season two finale if the series is not picked up for a third season in an interview with TV Line:

“I think Episode 12 brings all our storylines home to roost in ways which will feel satisfyingly cathartic. There are definitely story elements and character dynamics there which were intended to push into future series [seasons], but they would have been starting a new chapter of The Nevers. I believe that we bring this one to what feels like a natural close.”

Check out a teaser for The Nevers season two below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of The Nevers on Tubi next month?