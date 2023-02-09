The Night Agent: Netflix Teases Series Premiere for Action-Thriller Series (Watch)

The Night Agent is coming soon to Netflix. The streaming service announced the premiere date for the action-thriller series with the release of the first photos and trailer. The 10-episode season will arrive on March 23rd.

Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, Sarah Desjardins, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Eve Harlow, Enrique Murciano Phoenix Raei, and DB Woodside star in the series from Shawn Ryan (SWAT). The series is based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, and it tells the story of an FBI agent that mans a phone that never rings – until one night it does.

Netflix revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office. Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer: Shawn Ryan (The Shield, S.W.A.T.) with MiddKid Productions. Executive Producers: Seth Gordon, Marney Hochman with MiddKid Productions; Julia Gunn with Exhibit A; Jamie Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and Nicole Tossou with Project X; and David Beaubaire with Sunset Lane Media. Directors: Seth Gordon, Guy Ferland, Ramaa Mosley, Adam Arkin, Millicent Shelton Cast:

Gabriel Basso plays PETER SUTHERLAND, a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning an emergency hotline for American spies. When a call comes in from a terrified civilian, Rose Larkin, Peter must protect Rose and work with her to uncover the conspiracy that threatens to rock the nation.

Luciane Buchanan plays ROSE LARKIN, a young tech CEO who has fallen on hard times and has retreated to her aunt and uncle’s house to reassess her life. When assassins come for her aunt and uncle, Rose learns they were not who they pretended to be, and barely escaping, finds herself with Peter, running for their lives.

Hong Chau (The Whale, Watchmen) plays DIANE FARR, the President’s powerhouse Chief of Staff and loyal defender.

Sarah Desjardins (Yellowjackets, Riverdale) plays MADDIE REDFIELD, the teenage daughter of the Vice President who is looking to escape his shadow.

Fola Evans-Akingbola (Call My Agent, Black Mirror) plays CHELSEA ARRINGTON, the hardworking head of the Vice President’s daughter’s security detail, overseeing a group of male agents.

Eve Harlow (NeXT, The 100) plays ELLEN, an unpredictable killer whose impulses come at a cost.

Enrique Murciano (Bloodline, Father of the Bride 2) plays BEN ALMORA, the measured, steady hand who guides the Secret Service in the White House.

Phoenix Raei (Clickbait, Stateless) plays DALE, Ellen’s partner — in violence and in love.

DB Woodside (Lucifer, 24) plays ERIK MONKS, who returns to the Secret Service after a long hiatus, prepared to earn back the trust and respect of the institution he serves.

Check out more photos and the trailer for The Night Agent below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new Netflix series next month?