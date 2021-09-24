The Orville: Season Three; Hulu Announces Long-Awaited Premiere Date (Watch)

The Orville is finally returning to the small screen after more than two years away. Hulu has released a premiere date for the third season of the sci-fi series. On the streaming service, the comedy-drama series will have now have a subtitle as part of its name – The Orville: New Horizons.

Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Jessica Szohr, J Lee, Anne Winters, and Mark Jackson star in the series which follows the crew of a spaceship as they travel through space.

The Orville: New Horizons returns on March 10th. Check out a preview for the series from Hulu below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of The Orville on Hulu? Did you watch the first two seasons on FOX?