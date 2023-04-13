The Penguin: HBO Max Releases First-Footage for Batman Spin-Off Series (Watch)

The Penguin is coming soon to HBO Max, and the streaming service has released the first footage for the series, which is spin-off of the latest Batman film – The Batman. The premiere date for the eight-episode series will be announced later.

Starring Colin Farrell as the villain, the series is set between the first film and the upcoming second film. Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Deirdre O’Connell also star in the film.

HBO Max revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Max has released first-look footage and an image of the series, officially titled THE PENGUIN from Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios. Starring Colin Farrell as The Penguin, the eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster “The Batman,” and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film. The first look was revealed today exclusively during Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of the Max streaming service on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles. Cast: The previously announced cast includes Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Deirdre O’Connell, with Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen recurring. Credits: The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, THE PENGUIN is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho’s Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.”

