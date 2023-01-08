The Real Friends of WeHo: MTV Sets Premiere Date for New Reality Series (Watch)

The Real Friends of WeHo is coming to MTV later this month, and the cable network has released a trailer teasing the new reality series which features Brad Goreski, Todrick Hall, Curtis Hamilton, Dorión Renaud, Jaymes Vaughan, and Joey Zauzig. Episodes arrive on January 20th.

MTV revealed more about the series in a press release.

MTV takes over La-La Land as The Real Friends of WeHo premieres on Friday, January 20 at 9PM ET/PT following an all-new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race at 8PM ET/PT. RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked will air afterwards at 10PM ET/PT. The series will follow the lives of celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, choreographer and singer Todrick Hall, actor Curtis Hamilton, CEO of Buttah Skincare Dorión Renaud, TV host and business owner Jaymes Vaughan, and digital entrepreneur Joey Zauzig.

The Real Friends of WeHo is an unfiltered and honest look at a select group of friends living, loving and pursuing their passions in the West Hollywood community. Consisting of some of Hollywood’s most influential and successful LGBTQ+ celebrities, personalities and entrepreneurs, this revealing and witty new ensemble docuseries provides an up close and personal glimpse into their lives as they perform in front of crowds of thousands, make high stakes business deals, celebrate important life milestones, work the red carpet, and reveal their most intimate truths to family and friends. In a town and community where image and status are everything, they’re ready to pull back the Hollywood curtain and reveal their most authentic selves not just to one another but the world.

Meet the cast members of The Real Friends of WeHo:

Brad Goreski continues to be one of Hollywood’s most coveted and highly desired stylists working with a bevy of actresses and high end clientele. Married to famed television comedy writer and instagram sensation Gary Janetti, Brad is ready to step out of his comfort zone and embrace new possibilities in his life.

Todrick Hall is a multi-hyphenate who has worked alongside some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry including: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and RuPaul. He has performed to sold-out crowds on three international tours, appeared on a dozen television shows, starred in five Broadway musicals and amassed millions of followers on multiple platforms, including 900 million views on YouTube.

Curtis Hamilton is a highly celebrated film and television actor known for his roles in projects such as Surviving Compton, Charming The Hearts of Men, The Kings of Napa and Insecure. Having only recently come out to his family and a close circle of friends, he continues to navigate his role both in Hollywood as a prominent actor onscreen as well as where he fits within the LA LGBTQ+ community.

Dorión Renaud is the CEO of Buttah, one of the top Black owned skincare companies in the world. The owner and head of his own company at only 34 years-old, he’s ready to take Buttah to new lucrative heights with a massive nationwide launch in department stores and a high stakes advertising winter campaign that will allow himself and his company to go to the next level.

Jaymes Vaughan is an entertainment news host who recently stepped away from his television career to launch OUTbound, a global LGBTQ+ Cruise company. He recently married actor Jonathan Bennett, and the two run OUTbound together. Jaymes is considering a return to his career as a host while also continuing to juggle his responsibilities with OUTbound.

Joey Zauzig is a successful social media influencer and entrepreneur. Deemed by Good Morning America in 2022 as the internet’s best friend, he’s celebrated for his outgoing personality and messages of positivity. Joey has continued to use his digital platforms as a space for humor, common sense advice, and confidence building.

The Real Friends of WeHo is produced for MTV by Truly Original. Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Julie "Bob" Lombardi, Michelle Schiefen, Camilo Valdes, Glen Gottlieb, are executive producers for Truly. Todd Radnitz, Jessica Zalkind and Kenny Loeliger-Myers are executive producers for MTV. Dawn DeVoe serves as Executive in Charge for MTV.