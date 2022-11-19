The Recruit: Netflix Sets Release Date for CIA Comedy-Drama Series Starring Noah Centineo (Watch)

The Recruit is coming soon to Netflix. The streaming service has announced a premiere date for the new comedy-drama spy series with the release of a trailer. Noah Centineo (The Fosters) stars in the series created by Alexi Hawley. The series arrives on December 16th.

Laura Haddock, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Kristian Bruun, Vondie Curtis Hall, Byron Mann, Angel Parker, and Kaylah Zander also star in the series which follows a rookie lawyer who works at the CIA and finds himself caught up in a spy plot.

Netflix revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“The Recruit centers around Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players, as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA.”

Check out the trailer for The Recruit below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Recruit on Netflix next month?