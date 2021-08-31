The Resident: Season Five; FOX Series Regular Leaves Ahead of Fall 2021 Premiere (Watch)

The Resident is losing another series regular prior to its fall premiere. Per Deadline, Emily VanCamp (above, left) has departed the series, and her character’s exit from the drama will be handled early in season five.

VanCamp is the second big exit the series has seen in recent months. Shaunette Renée Wilson departed the series near the end of season four.

Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and Jane Leeves remain on the series which follows the doctors that work at Chastain Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

The following was revealed about the actress’ departure from the FOX drama:

“I hear the actress asked to be released from the show at the end of last season. There was an effort to bring her back in Season 5 — something she was reportedly open to — but it did not work out. I hear there is still hope she may return as a guest star in the future.”

The actress revealed just last week that she and her husband Josh Bowman (Revenge) had welcomed their first child together.

A teaser for The Resident season five teases the fate of VanCamp’s character with cops showing up on her husband’s doorstep. Check that out below.

What do you think? Are you surprised by VanCamp’s exit from The Resident on FOX? Will you miss seeing her character in season five?