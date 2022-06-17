The Resort: Peacock Reveals Premiere Date for Comedic Thriller Series (Photos)

The Resort is coming soon to Peacock. The streaming service has announced the premiere date for the new comedic thriller series with the release of photos. Starring William Jackson, Harper Cristin Milioti, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Nina Bloomgarden, Nick Offerman, Gabriela Cartol, and Skyler Gisondo, the series follows a couple who visits a resort for its 10th anniversary and get dragged into a mystery.

Peacock revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“A multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior. ABOUT THE SERIES: · Showrunner / Writer / Executive Producer: Andy Siara (Palm Springs, Lodge 49) · Executive Producers: Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton of Esmail Corp (via Anonymous Content) · Co-Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer: Allison Miller (Angelyne) · Co-Executive Producer: Sarah Matte (Esmail Corp) · Director / Executive Producer: Ben Sinclair (episodes 1-4) (High Maintenance, Dave) · Produced By: UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group and Esmail Corp (Mr. Robot, Angelyne, Gaslit) · Format: comedic thriller, 8 x 30 · Filming Location: Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Mexico SERIES REGULARS: WILLIAM JACKSON HARPER (Love Life, The Underground Railroad) will play Noah, also a teacher, but unlike Emma, Noah seems perfectly content floating through the mundane reality of his existence. CRISTIN MILIOTI (Made for Love, Palm Springs) will play Emma, a high school teacher at a plateau in her monotonous marriage with Noah. They’re celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary when they’re pulled into this mystery together. NICK OFFERMAN (Parks & Recreation, Pam & Tommy) will play Murray Thompson, Violet’s father. SKYLER GISONDO (The Righteous Gemstones, Licorice Pizza) will play Sam. Sam is on vacation with his parents and girlfriend in 2007 at the Oceana Vista Resort. LUIS GERARDO MÉNDEZ (Narcos: Mexico, Murder Mystery) will play Baltasar Frías, the head of security at the Oceana Vista Resort in 2007. NINA BLOOMGARDEN (Hot Pink, Jane) will play Violet Thompson, who is vacationing with her father and his girlfriend at the Oceana Visa Resort. GABRIELA CARTOL (La Camarista, Hernán) will play Luna, the concierge at Emma and Noah’s resort. GUEST STARS: BEN SINCLAIR (High Maintenance, Dave) will play Alex, a resort owner. PARVESH CHEENA (Mythic Quest, Outsourced) will play Ted, who’s here on vacation with his husband, also named Ted. DEBBY RYAN (Insatiable) will play Sam’s girlfriend, Hannah. DYLAN BAKER (Happiness) will play Sam’s dad, Carl. MICHAEL HITCHCOCK (Black Monday, Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar) will play Ted, who’s here on vacation with his husband, also named Ted. BECKY ANN BAKER (Girls, Freaks and Geeks) will play Sam’s mom, Jan.”

Andy Siara, the showrunner of the series, said the following:

“When I was much younger and had more energy, I wanted to make a big summer movie with mystery, detectives, adventure, comedy, tragedy, romance, a natural disaster, plus a dose of the surreal and existential – and ideally it would have been for Universal. That didn’t happen. But now, many years later, we have The Resort… and it’s kind of a big summer movie with all of those things… just split into 8 half-hour episodes on Peacock, which is kind of like the sibling of Universal, so it all came together in the end. Moving on – The Resort is about a lot of things. There are big swings, and little swings. It’s someone looking back on their life and trying to remember the good times, mixed with a 5-year-old playing with toys in the backyard. It never takes itself too seriously, but sometimes it gets pretty serious. I guess, at its core, it’s about people who want to go back to a time in life when things seemed a bit easier, before the hard parts of life keep piling up. It’s about people who are trying to recapture that feeling of home. And within that, there’s a big mystery.”

Check out more photos for The Resort below. The thriller arrives on July 28th.

