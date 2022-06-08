The Sandman: Netflix Releases Trailer and Premiere Date for Neil Gaiman Series (Watch)

The Sandman is coming to Netflix this summer, and the streaming service has announced its premiere date with the release of a trailer and posters. The 10-episode season will arrive on August 5th.

Starring Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Vanesu Samunyai (formerly known as “Kyo Ra”), John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James Young, Razane Jammal, and Mark Hamill, the supernatural-horror TV show is based on the DC comic series by Neil Gaiman. It revolves around imprisoned Morpheus, the king of dreams, and his efforts to restore order to his kingdom of the Dreaming.

Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

“When the Sandman, aka Dream (Tom Sturridge) – the powerful cosmic being who controls all our dreams – is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for over a century, he must journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series written by Neil Gaiman, THE SANDMAN is a rich, character-driven blend of myth and dark fantasy woven together over the course of ten epic chapters following Dream’s many adventures. Developed and executive produced by Gaiman, showrunner Allan Heinberg, and David S. Goyer, THE SANDMAN is Produced by Warner Bros. Television. The series also stars Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Vanesu Samunyai (formerly known as “Kyo Ra”), John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James-Young, Razane Jammal and Mark Hamill.”

Check out the trailer and posters for The Sandman below.

