The Sandman: Netflix Teases Fantasy Series Based on Comics by Neil Gaiman (Watch)

The Sandman is coming to Netflix next month and a trailer for the series, which is based on the DC Comic by Neil Gaiman, has now been released. Starring Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Vanesu Samunyai (formerly known as “Kyo Ra”), John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James Young, Razane Jammal, and Mark Hamill, the series follows the King of Dreams and his quest to restore order to his kingdom.

Netflix revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Dream Dangerously. Enter the world of THE SANDMAN on August 5, only on Netflix. There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep – a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he’s made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities – both cosmic and human – along the way. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series written by Neil Gaiman, THE SANDMAN is a rich, character-driven blend of myth and dark fantasy woven together over the course of ten epic chapters following Dream’s many adventures. Developed and executive produced by Gaiman, showrunner Allan Heinberg, and David S. Goyer.”

Check out the trailer for The Sandman below.

