The Santa Clauses: Disney+ Teases Premiere Date for Tim Allen Sequel Series (Watch)

The Santa Clauses has its premiere date. A sequel to The Santa Clause movies, the Tim Allen series will arrive in November, just in time for the holidays. Elizabeth Mitchell, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Devin Bright, Austin Kane, Matilda Lawler, Rupali Redd, and Kal Penn also star in the series which follows Scott Calvin (Allen) as he looks for the new Santa.

Disney+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s suddenly starting to lose his Santa magic; and, more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the North Pole. With a lot of elves, children and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole. The Disney+ Original series “The Santa Clauses” stars Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Devin Bright, Austin Kane, Matilda Lawler, Rupali Redd and Kal Penn. Award-winning Jack Burditt (“30 Rock,” “Modern Family”) is the executive producer and showrunner; and Tim Allen, in addition to starring, Kevin Hench (“Last Man Standing”), Richard Baker and Rick Messina will also serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company. The Disney Branded Television series is a production of 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios.”

The Santa Clauses arrive on November 16th. Check out the trailer for the series below.

