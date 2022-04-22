Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

The Time Traveler’s Wife: HBO Sets Premiere Date for Romance Series (Watch)

by Regina Avalos,

The Time Traveler’s Wife TV Show on HBO: canceled or renewed?

The Time Traveler’s Wife finally has a premiere date. The new sci-fi romantic drama series, based on the novel by Audrey Niffenegger, will arrive on HBO in May. The series tells the story of Henry, a librarian and unwilling time-traveler, and Claire, an artist who falls in love with him. Rose Leslie, Theo James, Desmin Borges, and Natasha Lopez star in the series.

HBO revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“HBO original six-episode drama series THE TIME TRAVELER’S WIFE debuts SUNDAY, May 15 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. ·

Logline: An intricate and magical love story, adapted by Steven Moffat from the much loved novel by Audrey Niffenegger and directed by David Nutter, THE TIME TRAVELER’S WIFE tells the story of Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem… time travel.”

Check out the trailer for The Time Traveler’s Wife below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Time Traveler’s Wife on HBO next month?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x