The Traitors: Season Two Trailer Released for Alan Cummings Series on Peacock (Watch)

The Traitors has a return date. Peacock announced that the series will return in January with the release of a trailer. Eleven episodes are planned for the series.

Hosted by Alan Cumming, season two of the competition series will feature 21 celebrity contestants. The contestants are Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen, Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello, Dan Gheesling, Deontay Wilder, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Janelle Pierzina, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, John Bercow, Kevin Kreider, Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Parvati Shallow, Peppermint, Peter Weber, Phaedra Parks, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Shereé Whitfield, Tamra Judge, and Trishelle Cannatella.

Peacock revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Hosted by the deliciously witty Alan Cumming, the season’s first three episodes will be available to stream Friday, Jan 12 and weekly on Thursdays at 6pm PT/9pm ET thereafter. This season also features an official per-episode after show, The Traitors Postmortem, featuring additional footage and interviews with eliminated contestants. Sponsored by State Farm(R), the after show will stream on Peacock following new episodes and on Peacock’s YouTube the following day. The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Entertainment’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

The trailer for The Traitors season two is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this reality competition series? Do you plan to watch season two?