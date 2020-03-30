The Undoing: HBO Changes Premiere Date for Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant Series (Video)

The Undoing was set to premiere soon on HBO, but the network has now delayed the limited series, which stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. The cable network also released two new teaser videos for the series.

“The limited series The Undoing, coming this Fall, stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as Grace and Jonathan Fraser, who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child (Noah Jupe) and her family. Directed by Susanne Bier; created and written for television by David E. Kelley, who also serves as showrunner; executive produced by Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett and Celia Costas; based on the novel “You Should Have Known,” by Jean Hanff Korelitz.”

HBO revealed more about the series in a press release. Check that out below.

Check out the trailers for the series below.

What do you think? Are you sad The Undoing has been delayed? Will you watch the series when it arrives this fall?