The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: AMC EP Talks New Kind of Walker, New Teaser Released (Watch)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is coming to AMC next month, and viewers will see a new kind of walker and more when Daryl (Normal Reedus) finds himself on the shores of France. The cable network has released a new teaser showing off what is next for Daryl as he travels through Paris on a mission.

Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi also star in the latest Walking Dead spin-off. Viewers will also see Melissa McBride appear as Carol.

AMC revealed the following about the plot of the series:

In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

Executive producer Greg Nicotero recently spoke about the new series and shared that viewers will see a new kind of walker called a burner. He said the following, per TV Insider:

“Dixon takes us back to the beginning of what the DNA of The Walking Dead started as, which is a man on a mission. These [burners] have mutated to a point where if they touch or bite you or their blood gets on you, it burns you significantly. It changes all the rules.”

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres on September 10th. The latest teaser for the series is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this new Walking Dead series on AMC next month?