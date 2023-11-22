The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: AMC Releases Premiere Date and Teaser Video for Next Spin-Off Series (Watch)

The return of Rick Grimes now has a date. AMC has announced the premiere date for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live in February.

Starring Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Pollyanna McIntosh, Terry O’Quinn, Matt Jeffries, and Lesley-Ann Brandt, the new spin-off will reunite Rick Grimes and Michonne from the original Walking Dead series. Lincoln departed the series during season nine.

AMC revealed more about the series in a press release.

“AMC Networks announced tonight that The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, the highly anticipated next series in the Walking Dead Universe, will premiere Sunday, February 25, 2024 on AMC and AMC+. A new teaser for the series, which stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira as beloved TWD characters Rick Grimes and Michonne, was also released during tonight’s series finale of Fear the Walking Dead. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is executive produced by Showrunner Scott M. Gimple, Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth and Brian Bockrath.”

A new preview for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this new Walking Dead universe series on AMC in early 2024?