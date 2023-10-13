The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: AMC Releases Trailer, Photos & New Casting for Spin-Off Series (Watch)

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is coming in early 2024, and fans of the Walking Dead franchise are learning more about the spin-off series.

Starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, the AMC series will follow Michonne as she searches for Rick, who all believed was dead after a bridge explosion during the original series.

Three more have been added to the cast of the spin-off. Viewers will see Pollyanna McIntosh return as Jadis and new arrivals Terry O’Quinn and Matt Jeffries. The trio are joining the previously announced Lesley-Ann Brandt.

The February 2024 premiere date for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will be announced later. Check out more photos and a teaser for the series below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the return of Rick Grimes? Do you plan to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on AMC in 2024?