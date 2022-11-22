The Wheel: New NBC Game Show to Air Over Two Weeks in December (Watch)

The Wheel will be taking over NBC this December. The new game show will air over two weeks in December starting on December 19th. A trailer has been released to tease the new series which has celebrity guests trying to win money for everyday contestants. Michael Mcintyre is hosting the series, which he has also done for the UK counterpart.

NBC revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“NBC rounds out the year with a two-week takeover of the UK’s smash hit game show “The Wheel,” hosted by renowned British comedian Michael McIntyre. The all-new U.S. version showcases a colossal spinning wheel of celebrity guests who help everyday contestants win life-changing money. The takeover begins Monday, Dec. 19 with new episodes airing nightly at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and continues the following week with new episodes airing at 8 p.m. The series features suspenseful high-stakes trivia, laugh-out-loud moments and more than 50 all-star guests seated on a spectacular 42-foot-wide spinning wheel. The all-star lineup includes Clay Aiken, Carole Baskin, Brie Bella, Tom Bergeron, Bobby Berk, Bre-Z, Jaime Camil, Christine Chiu, Margaret Cho, Deepak Chopra, Cat Cora, Victor Cruz, Ester Dean, Russell Dickerson, Taye Diggs, Sheila E., Shawn Johnson East, Josh Flagg, Kate Flannery, Vivica A. Fox, Debbie Gibson, Todrick Hall, Tony Hawk, Matt Iseman, JoJo, Chris Kattan, Steve Kornacki, Ricki Lake, Lyric Lewis, Loni Love, Judge Greg Mathis, Mark McGrath, Chrissy Metz, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Terrell Owens, Kyla Pratt, Christina Ricci, Andy Richter, Amber Riley, Adam Rippon, Captain Lee Rosbach, Jalen Rose, Sanya Richards Ross, Amber Ruffin, Mark Sanchez, Tori Spelling, Curtis Stone, Raven-Symone, Jackie Tohn, Bruno Tonioli, John Urschel, Buddy Valastro, Kym Whitley, Justin Willman, Carnie Wilson and Captain Sandy Yawn. Created and hosted by McIntyre, each hourlong episode follows six celebrity guests spinning, advising and supporting charismatic contestants as they endeavor to be the last one standing. As the contestants vie for the chance to win over $100,000, the celebrities lend their expertise in a variety of hilarious and outrageous categories from candy and comedians to poker and politics.”

Check out the trailer for The Wheel below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Wheel on NBC next month?