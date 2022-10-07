The White Lotus: Season Two; HBO Teases Comedy-Drama Series’ Return (Watch)

The White Lotus is returning to HBO with its second season later this month, and the cable network has released a trailer teasing the new story. The comedy-drama anthology series created by Mike White returns on October 30th. There will be seven episodes.

Starring F. Murray Abraham, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Woodall, the series takes the drama to an exclusive resort in Sicily this time around. The story follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

Check out the trailer for The White Lotus season two below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this series on HBO later this month?