The Woman in the Wall: Showtime Teases British Detective Series Starring Ruth Wilson and Daryl McCormick (Watch)

The Woman in the Wall is coming to Showtime. The cable network has released a teaser for the British detective series, which will take viewers into Ireland’s past and explore one of its biggest scandals.

Ruth Wilson and Daryl McCormick (above) star in the new series from Joe Murtagh. In the story, a woman (Wilson) with a long history of trauma-based sleepwalking awakens to find a dead body in her home.

The six-episode series was ordered in August 2022 as a joint project with BBC and Showtime. The show was filmed on location in Northern Ireland.

Showtime revealed the following about the plot of the British series:

Distinct, stirring, and revelatory, THE WOMAN IN THE WALL is a psychologically and emotionally compelling detective story shot through with dark humor. The sensitively crafted fictional drama series examines the legacy of one of Ireland’s most shocking scandals – the inhumane institutions known as The Magdalene Laundries.

The premiere date for this new series will be announced later. Check out a preview below.

