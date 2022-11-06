Three Pines: Prime Video Reveals Premiere Date for Alfred Molina Mystery Series (Watch)

Three Pines is coming to Prime Video. The streaming service announced a premiere date and released a trailer for the new mystery series starring Alfred Molina. The series follows “Chief Inspector Armand Gamache (Molina) as he investigates cases that happen beneath the idyllic surface of the Quebec village of Three Pines, finding long-buried secrets, and facing a few of his own ghosts.” Rossif Sutherland, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, and Sarah Booth also star in the series.

Prime Video revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video announced the premiere date of the new Original scripted series Three Pines, adapted from Louise Penny’s New York Times best-selling Chief Inspector Gamache series. Debuting on December 2, the eight-episode, one-hour drama series follows Chief Inspector Armand Gamache (Alfred Molina) as he investigates cases that happen beneath the idyllic surface of the Quebec village of Three Pines, finding long-buried secrets, and facing a few of his own ghosts. The series will premiere exclusively on December 2 with two episodes weekly on Prime Video in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Greenland. The empathetic and astute Chief Inspector Gamache is tasked with solving a number of mysterious and perplexing murders in the strange but beguiling village of Three Pines. Assisted by his trusted team, the combative and troubled Sargent Jean-Guy Beauvoir (Rossif Sutherland); the intelligent Indigenous working mother Sargent Isabelle Lacoste (Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers); and the accident-prone rookie Agent Yvette Nichol (Sarah Booth), the group are initially treated suspiciously by the village’s residents. Despite the cool welcome, Gamache can’t help but find himself oddly drawn to this unusual place and its eccentric residents-including the owners of the Bistro, Gabri (Pierre Simpson) and Olivier (Frédéric-Antoine Guimond), artists Peter (Julian Bailey) and Clara (Anna Tierney), psychologist turned bookshop owner Myrna (Tamara Brown), gallery owner Bea (Tantoo Cardinal), and the irascible poet Ruth (Clare Coulter). The deeper Gamache delves into the secret lives of these people who have found sanctuary from the outside world in Three Pines, the more it affects him. Along with murder case covered over two episodes, Three Pines interweaves a dark, mysterious, serial-story, which uncovers police failings to properly investigate cases of missing Indigenous women, as well as corruption at the heart of the provincial Sûreté du Québec police force. Additional cast includes Marie-France Lambert, Frank Schorpion, Marcel Jeannin, Georgina Lynn Lightning, Crystle Lightning, Isabel Deroy-Olson, and Anna Lambe. From Amazon Studios, Three Pines is produced by Left Bank Pictures, the Sony Pictures Television-owned production company behind The Crown, with Canadian production company Muse Entertainment providing production services. The series is executive produced by Andy Harries, Sharon Hughff, and John Phillips for Left Bank Pictures. Additionally, Sam Donovan, Emilia di Girolamo, and Alfred Molina serve as executive producers. The series is written by di Girolamo, who adapted the novels as lead writer, and Catherine Tregenna, who penned two episodes. John Griffin is the series producer. Directors on the series are Sam Donovan serving as lead director with Mohawk director Tracey Deer, and Daniel Grou.”

Check out a preview for Three Pines below.

