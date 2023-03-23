Titans: Season Four; HBO Max Teases Final Episodes and New Robin (Watch)

Titans is returning for its run next month, and big things will happen before the HBO Max series rolls its final credits. Viewers will see a new Robin and more in the final six episodes of the DC superhero series.

Starring Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Joshua Orpin, Jay Lycurgo, Franka Potente, and Joseph Morgan, the action-adventure series follows a group of young superheroes as they join forces to fight evil and help each other along the way.

HBO Max revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

What’s born in blood will end in bloodshed. The final episodes premiere April 13 only on #HBOMax. In the mid-season premiere, the Titans – with the exception of Gar – are returned to the place they had vanished, the Temple of Trigon, only to find Sebastian and Mother Mayhem are no longer there. The Titans rush to find them before Sebastian summons Trigon, their pursuit leading them to a mysterious town whose populace is hiding a deep secret. Along the way, the Titans come across a prophecy that may require Kory to make a huge sacrifice to save the world, but Dick’s feelings for Kory surface and he refuses to let her die. In the final episodes, the Titans enter into an epic battle to save both Kory and the world. Gar goes on a quest of self-discovery, attempting to find his true purpose and to save his friends. Rachel embraces darker powers while Conner, struggling with his Lex Luthor side, goes his own way to defeat Sebastian. Tim and Bernard’s growing feelings for each other become increasingly difficult to resist, and when Bernard’s life is threatened, Tim finally becomes the hero he has always strived to be. #dctitans #titans

Check out the teaser and new key art for the end of Titans below.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Titans TV show? Will you be sad to see this DC series end on HBO Max?