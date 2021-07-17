Titans: Season Three; HBO Max Releases Trailer and Art for Superhero Series (Watch)

Titans is returning to the small screen with its third season next month, and HBO Max has now released a trailer and poster. The superhero TV show follows the next generation of DC superheroes as they come of age and find their way.

Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, and Joshua Orpin star in this series. HBO Max revealed more about the upcoming season of Titans in a press release.

“HBO Max has released the official trailer and key art for season three of the Max Original TITANS. The first three episodes of season three will debut THURSDAY, AUGUST 12, with subsequent episodes launching weekly every Thursday through October 21 on HBO Max. TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats.”

Check out the trailer and poster for Titans season three below.

