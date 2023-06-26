Too Hot to Handle: Season Five Premiere Date Revealed for Netflix Reality Series (Watch)

Too Hot to Handle is returning soon with season five. Netflix announced the return date of the dating reality series with the release of a teaser.

Too Hot to Handle follows ten singles who live together for four weeks while trying not to engage in anything remotely sexual. If they succeed, they have a shot at a $100,000 prize. The singles are under the ever-watchful eye of a virtual assistant named Lana.

No details about season five of the reality series were released. Netflix renewed the series in January; episodes will arrive on July 14th. Check out the teaser below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Too Hot to Handle on Netflix next month?