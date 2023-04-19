Tribunal Justice: Amazon Freevee Sets Premiere Date for New Court Series from Judge Judy (Watch)

Tribunal Justice has its premiere date. The new court series from Judge Judy Sheindlin will arrive in June. The series will feature Judge Patricia DiMango, Judge Tanya Acker, and Judge Adam Levy on the bench and two bailiffs – Cassandra Britt and Petri Hawkins Byrd.

Amazon Freevee revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today, Amazon Freevee has released the official trailer and key art for the Freevee Original court program Tribunal Justice, premiering on June 9. The new series, created and executive produced by television and judicial icon Judge Judy Sheindlin, expands the Justice brand on Amazon Freevee and features a panel of three judges adjudicating real and compelling cases. It is followed by a lively and spirited deliberation, where the judges don’t always see eye-to-eye, which makes for an exciting verdict! The first three episodes of the series will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the U.S., UK, Germany, and Austria beginning on June 9, with a new episode releasing every weekday through December 1.

Tribunal Justice is a court program presided over by Judge Patricia DiMango, former New York State Supreme Court Justice and Administrative Judge of the New York State Supreme Court, Criminal Term, Kings County; Judge Tanya Acker, an experienced civil litigator and former Judge Pro Tem in Los Angeles; and Judge Adam Levy, former Putnam County District Attorney and an instructor for the National Institute for Trial Advocacy and New York Prosecutors Training Institute.

Also keeping order in the court will be bailiffs Cassandra Britt and Petri Hawkins Byrd.

Tribunal Justice follows Sheindlin’s first series for streaming, Judy Justice, which, in its inaugural season, won a Daytime Emmy Award. Seasons One and Two of Judy Justice are now available both on demand and on the Judy Justice live linear channel, with new episodes airing through June 9.

Tribunal Justice is created and executive produced by Judge Judy Sheindlin and co-executive produced by Sandra Allen. Scott Koondel is also an executive producer.”

Check out a preview for Tribunal Justice below.