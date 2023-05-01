Twisted Metal: Peacock Sets Premiere Date for Live-Action Comedy Series Based on Video Game (Watch)

Twisted Metal is coming to Peacock this summer. The streaming service has announced the premiere date for the new live-action comedy with the release of a trailer.

The series is based on the PlayStation game of the same name, and it stars Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, Will Arnett, and Joe Seanoa. Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) wrote the series.

Peacock revealed more about the series plot in a press release.

TWISTED METAL, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and written by Michael Jonathan Smith, about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

Twisted Metal arrives on July 27th. The trailer for season one is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to check out this new series on Peacock this summer? Are you a fan of the video game it is based on?