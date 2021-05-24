Tyler Perry’s Bruh: Season Two Premiere and Cast Additions Revealed (Watch)

Another Tyler Perry series is headed back to the small screen. Tyler Perry’s Bruh is returning for its second season later this week, and viewers will see four additional faces in recurring roles on the series. Shawn Vaughn, Quei Tann, Liz Lafontant, and Ebony N. Mayo have all joined Barry Brewer, Mahdi Cocci, Phillip Mullings Jr., Monti Washington, Chandra Currelley, Candice Renée, and Alyssa Goss on the series.

Deadline revealed the following about the roles the four additions will play in the BET+ series:

“Vaughn recurs as Greg, Tom’s strikingly handsome friend and fellow doctor. Greg develops a wonderful friendship with Tom’s neighbor. Their friendship blossoms into a relationship. Tann plays Officer Darla Grills. Tom’s attractive neighbor. While conducting an investigation of a neighborhood carjacking, she meets one of the bruhs and sparks fly. Lafontant plays Natalie, a yoga instructor and also Bill’s ex. Persuaded by Mike that Bill has cancer, she pays an impromptu visit to Bill. The bruhs hope Natalie can take Bill’s mind off Regina and keep him in Atlanta. Mayo plays Littia. a mixologist at a bar the ‘bruhs’ frequent. Her initial interaction with the ‘bruhs’ is a bit off-putting, but she warms up to one of the guys’ charm and could become a potential love.”

Tyler Perry’s Bruh returns on May 27th. Check out photos of the additions and a trailer for season two below.

