Under the Banner of Heaven: FX Teases True-Crime Drama Series Starring Andrew Garfield (Watch)

Under the Banner of Heaven is coming to FX, and the cable channel has released a preview for the new true-crime drama series. Starring Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones, the series is based on the true-crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer and revolves around a detective who investigates a brutal murder.

FX revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Under the Banner of Heaven is a limited series inspired by Jon Krakauer’s true-crime bestseller of the same name. A devout detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government. Andrew Garfield will star as “Pyre,” an LDS elder who is committed to his Church and family but begins to question some of the Church’s teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer. Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as “Brenda,” a young faithful Mormon who is the victim of a brutal murder.”

A premiere date for the drama will be announced at a later time. Check out the preview for the upcoming series below.

