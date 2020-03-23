Vice: Season Seven; Showtime Teases Docu-Series’ Return (Video)

Time to get ready for a new season of Vice. The series is ready to return for its seventh season on Showtime, and the cable network has released a trailer teasing its return. The season returns with its new season on Sunday night.

“Kicking off the season premiere, VICE’s team gained unique access at Camp al-Hol in Northeastern Syria, where tens of thousands of women and children who once lived under ISIS are currently being held. Correspondent Hind Hassan investigates how a power vacuum has left brigades of radicalized ISIS women revolting against Kurdish security personnel, fighting for a resurgence of the terror group in the region. The debut episode will also give an inside look at the hidden arena of cell phone hacking, as correspondent Krishna Andavolu investigates how young video-gamers-turned-criminals are devastating their victims’ lives, stealing millions of dollars through an underground practice known as SIM swapping. Each half-hour episode will pursue untold stories on the environment, social justice, civil rights and identity. This season, Isobel Yeung reports on the growing human rights crisis in India, where the government has directed the building of detention camps for targeted Muslims. In Dagestan, Alzo Slade explores why the Russian republic has become an incubator for the world’s top wrestlers and MMA fighters. Closer to home, Paola Ramos investigates the Trump Administration’s hardline “Remain in Mexico” immigration mandate that has turned asylum-seekers into a kidnapping commodity for the cartels and traffickers, and Gianna Toboni delves into the horrifying conditions at Mississippi’s Parchman Prison, where more than a dozen inmates have died since last December.”

Showtime revealed more about the premiere of the series and the season that will follow in a press release. Check that out below.

Check out the trailer for season seven of Vice below. The series returns on March 29.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of Vice?