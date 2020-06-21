Warrior Nun: Netflix Previews Supernatural Teen Series (Video)

Warrior Nun is coming soon to Netflix, and the streaming service has revealed the premiere date and released a trailer previewing the series. The new series will land on the service on July 2.

“Caught in the middle of an ancient war between good and evil, a young girl wakes up in a morgue with inexplicable powers. Her search for answers brings her to The Order of the Cruciform Sword, a secret society of warrior nuns sworn to protect the world from evil. While juggling her responsibilities as the chosen one with the normal obstacles of a teenage girl, this mysterious fantasy drama is full of mystery, action, adventure, and teenage romance, proving our main character might fight in the name of good, but she’s no angel.”

