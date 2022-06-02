Wednesday: Netflix Teases Addams Family Sequel Series (Watch)

Wednesday is coming to Netflix and the streaming service has released a trailer. Netflix used Thing Addams, “everyone’s favorite disembodied hand”, to tease the new Addams Family sequel series.

Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Georgie Farmer, Naomi Ogawa, and Moosa Mostafa star in the series from Al Gough and Miles Millar.

Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting 16-year-old Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Season One will follow Wednesday as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Check out the Wednesday teaser below.

Enjoy this marketing ploy. pic.twitter.com/RBgB7TrV6K — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) June 1, 2022

A premiere date for this Addams Family sequel series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Wednesday on Netflix?