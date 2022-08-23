Menu

Welcome to Chippendales: Hulu Announces Premiere Date for True Crime Drama Series (Watch)

by Regina Avalos,

Welcome to Chippendales TV Show on Hulu: canceled or renewed?

Welcome to Chippendales is coming to Hulu soon, and the streaming service has set a premiere for the true crime drama. Starring Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis, and Annaleigh Ashford, with recurring guest stars Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús, and Andrew Rannells, the series shows the origins of Chippendales.

Hulu shared the following about the series in a press release.

“A sprawling true-crime saga, “Welcome to Chippendales” tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire – and let nothing stand in his way in the process.”

Check out the preview for the upcoming drama below. The series arrives on November 22nd.

